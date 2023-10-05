Well, say this for New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal — it didn't take him long to offer up an apology.

Neal's need to apologize to Big Blue faithful arose after his comments targeted at fans following Wednesday's practice. Within hours, Neal had posted his mea culpa on X (the social media site formerly known as Twitter.)

He wrote: “I am wrong for lashing out at the fans who are just as passionate and frustrated as I am. I let my frustrations in my play (and) desire to win get the best of me…We are working day in and day out to grow as a team and this was an unnecessary distraction. I apologize.”

On Monday night, the Giants (and the offensive line in particular) put in a wretched performance, losing 24-3 to the Seattle Seahawks in a game that didn't feel as close as the final score suggests. QB Daniel Jones was sacked 10 times and was frequently scrambling to avoid oncoming pass rushers.

The second-year lineman seemed to be encouraging the boos that reigned down on the team from the frustrated fans in the stands. Following practice on Wednesday, Neal referred to fans who booed the struggling Giants as “fair-weather” and commented that “(a) lot of fans are bandwagoners. I mean, I get it: they want to see us perform well. And I respect all of that. But no one wants us to perform well more than we do.”

Neal also wondered “Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep? The person that’s commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?” The Alabama product wrote in his apology that he “had no right to make light of anyone's job.”

Lashing out at fans is a surefire way to turn them against you, especially as the Giants stumble to a 1-3 record. But credit to Neal for quickly recognizing his mistake and offering up an unequivocal apology.