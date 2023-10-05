New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones isn't taking head coach Brian Daboll's iPad tablet tossing incident personally. Jones aired his side on the controversial incident on Wednesday, per the New York Post's Paul Schwartz.

“I mean, we were all frustrated. Just a costly mistake. I can't afford to do that. We were all frustrated and that's part of it,” Jones said.

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton shared the same sentiments as Jones.

“He's frustrated. Dabs is frustrated. I'm frustrated. Everybody's frustrated. We're losing, and it's not going right. We're missing plays, we're not executing plays. I could break a tablet over my head. We all understand it. Nobody thinks any differently of Dabs or Daniel or their relationship,” Slayton said.

Darius Slayton also defended Daniel Jones, who incurred the wrath of Giants fans on social media following his horrendous performance on MNF.

“He's a tough guy; that's why I respect him a lot, that's why our team respects him a lot. Because at the end of the day he goes out there and he fights his tail off to get us wins,” Slayton said.

The Seattle Seahawks embarrassed Daniel Jones' Giants 24-3 on MNF. The “mistake” Jones referred to was his costly 97-yard pick-six to Seahawks rookie Devon Witherspoon. The defensive touchdown increased the deficit to 18 points and served as the final nail on the Giants' coffin. Worse, the Seahawks pass rush sacked Daniel Jones 11 times.

When Daniel Jones returned to the sideline, Brian Daboll got in his face and promptly chewed him out. Daboll tossed his iPad tablet onto the bench in utter frustration.

The beleaguered Giants hope to get their act together for their Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins.