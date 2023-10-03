New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll brought back memories of Tom Brady during their embarrassing 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on MNF. Daboll took Giants quarterback Daniel Jones aside after the latter threw a costly pick-six in the fourth quarter. An exasperated Brian Daboll promptly tossed his iPad tablet onto the bench after Seattle built a commanding 21-3 lead.

Daboll's sideline tirade was reminiscent of Brady's history of smashing tablets onto the ground in frustration. Brian Daboll's fit was obviously tamer than Brady's judging by the way the former tossed the tablet. Tom Brady's tablet-smashing fits resembled more of a player spiking the football in the end zone after a touchdown.

Brian Daboll had every reason to feel frustrated on Monday. His Giants stunk up the joint in their humiliating 24-3 loss to the visiting Seattle Seahawks. New York's leaky offensive line couldn't hold off Seattle's pass rush, which sacked quarterback Daniel Jones an astonishing 11 times.

Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon showed everyone why he was the fifth overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft. Witherspoon played more like a linebacker in Seattle's huge Week 4 victory.

Witherspoon racked up seven tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and the backbreaking 97-yard pick-six on Jones. The former covered Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell in the slot, intercepted Jones' pass, and took it to the house in the third quarter. The Seahawks rookie defensive back became the first player ever to record two sacks and a pick-six covering at least 95 yards in the same game.

Brian Daboll's Giants hope to make amends when they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. Saquon Barkley can't come back soon enough for Big Blue.