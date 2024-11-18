The New York Giants are having a busy Monday following their Week 11 bye. Head coach Brian Daboll has added to the hysteria of benching Daniel Jones for Tommy DeVito. The Giants are close to being out of the playoff conversation at 2-8, and have made it clear that they've entered their experimental phase of the 2024-25 season with the recent update.

“We are making a quarterback switch from Daniel Jones to Tommy DeVito. After evaluating and watching a lot of tape, that's the reason we are going with Tommy. Drew Lock will be the backup. This was a necessary move for us and I'm looking forward to working with Tommy and he'll be ready to go against Tampa Bay,” Daboll said, via the New York Giants.

Jones has played and started in every game for the Giants this year. He obviously hasn't fully lived up to expectations as a former first-round draft pick, nor has he lived up to his four-year, $160 million contract extension from 2023. With the season all but lost, the Giants will keep him healthy and figure out how to move forward for the future. One thing's for certain. Plenty of other changes are likely to come for the Giants franchise.

Drew Lock listed as Giants' backup quarterback

The Giants plan to start DeVito, and move Drew Lock up as the backup quarterback ahead of Week 12.