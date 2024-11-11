The New York Giants 2024 season has not been good. After losing to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, the Giants are now 2-8, tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the worst record in the NFL.

Simply put, things have not been good for the Giants, and Daniel Jones' struggles have been at the forefront. The quarterback has thrown for 2,070 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions, and the offense has not performed well whatsoever.

After the loss, the Giants are now in position for the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed on the Pat McAfee Show that “anything is possible” regarding possible changes this offseason.

“If the draft were today the New York Giants would have the number one overall pick…I don't know that anybody can say that anybody is safe in New York..I don't think that anybody can say anybody is safe when you have the No. 1 pick in the draft…and I think anything is possible there.”

At this rate, the Giants could be selecting first overall, meaning they can pick between a number of high-profile players, including Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

As Schefter reports, “anything is possible” regarding the looming changes in New York. Jones has not panned out after being selected No. 6 overall in the 2o19 NFL Draft, which makes the $160 million contract look even worse. Even with Jones' struggles, Daboll still won't commit to benching the signal-caller.

Daboll is in his third year as the Giants head coach, and in the first season, they went 9-7 and made a trip to the playoffs. However, in 2023 they went 6-11 and are on track for double-digit losses this year, meaning the road could be coming to an end for his time with the franchise.

The Giants have a bye before taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the Dallas Cowboys in a Thanksgiving Day showdown.