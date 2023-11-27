Giants' head coach Brian Daboll doesn't commit to the idea of Tommy DeVito being named the starter for the Week 14 game vs. the Packers.

Since becoming the starting quarterback for the New York Giants, Tommy DeVito has been on a tear. The team is coming off of back-to-back wins thanks to his efforts. Even so, it sounds like head coach Brian Daboll is non-committal to naming him the starter after the bye week.

During the postgame presser, Daboll admitted that he and the coaching staff will evaluate the quarterback room during the bye week, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. DeVito has played well, but Tyrod Taylor is eligible to return from the IR soon.

“We'll have our bye week here. We'll discuss a lot of things, look at a lot of things. So over the next few days, that's what we'll do.”

This very well might be coach talk. Head coaches rarely ever show their cards when they don't have to. So, of course, the Giants will look at the quarterback room and weigh their options. Even if Tommy DeVito is playing well right now.

The undrafted rookie has thrown six touchdowns and just one interception when starting for the Giants. Additionally, Tommy DeVito mania has become a real thing in New York. Nearly everyone in the stadium was copying his hand gestures after scoring a pivotal touchdown on the New England Patriots.

New York will be on a bye week in Week 13. It'll be a nice break this late in the season. With that said, look for Brian Daboll to name the Giants' starting quarterback sometime after Week 13. So, it might be a while before anyone knows who will be the starting quarterback against the Packers.