Linebacker Jihad Ward called out the reports about the rumored beef between Giants coaches Brian Daboll and Wink Martindale.

The New York Giants had some troubling rumors swirling about a possible beef between head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. However, the organization has been adamant that nothing is going on between the two.

After the win over the New England Patriots, Daboll shrugged off the rumored beef with a joke, according to Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic. So, the Giants head coach shut down the rumors himself.

“Brian Daboll said the biggest argument he’s had with Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is over the last slice of pizza. Daboll credited his scheming today. ‘I've got a lot of respect for Wink. Glad he's on the staff.'”

Shortly after that, Jihad Ward delivered a much more explicit message to address the rumors, per The Athletic's Dan Duggan. To put it shortly, Ward made sure to shut down the reports completely.

“LB Jihad Ward, who has been a favorite of Wink Martindale's for years, said he hasn't seen any hatred between the coaches. ‘Whatever is out there in the media, that's saying that Wink and [Daboll] got beef, that's bulls****.”

If that's true, then the Giants probably don't have anything to worry about right now. Well, in terms of the coaching staff, that is. New York could definitely use some help with the roster. They're looking like a bottom five team right now which would fetch the organization a high pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With that said, it's safe to say that Brian Daboll and Wink Martindale were not arguing with one another. Look for the Giants to move on and try to get back on track in the final stretch of the regular season.