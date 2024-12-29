The New York Giants and Brian Daboll witnessed this first since Oct. 6: A Sunday victory. The head coach later got honest about how the Giants snapped the 10-game slide.

New York hit a new season-best total for points in the 45-33 home win over the Indianapolis Colts. The win ended nearly two months of losing misery for Daboll and the Giants. Plus also eased some ongoing reported tensions inside the Giants' locker room.

But what became so different about Sunday's outing? Daboll dropped a strong, sincere assessment per Connor Hughes of SNY TV.

“That’s how the offense needs to perform. That’s how the quarterback needs to perform,” Daboll said.

A struggling Giants offense looked completely different against Indy. New York put together its best output of the season.

How Brian Daboll got Giants to look different vs. Colts

The short answer here? Change in quarterback and relying/trusting on a past veteran in Drew Lock. Even the head coach himself acknowledged that with reporters.

“If you get good quarterback play, you have an opportunity in every game,” Daboll said.

The Giants pulled the high-profile decision to sever ties with former first rounder Daniel Jones during the season. That decision parted ways with a former $160 million QB. Jones has since relocated to the Minnesota Vikings.

Daboll, however, watched the Giants struggle with Lock out the gate. He entered MetLife Stadium throwing one touchdown but sustaining four interceptions. He matched his number of picks in the form of touchdown throws against the Colts.

Lock hit Malik Nabers on a 31-yard strike for the Giants' in the first quarter. He added two more aerial scores before halftime — a 32-yarder to Darius Slayton and five-yarder to Wan'Dale Robinson. Lock later hit Nabers on a deep 59-yard touchdown to turn a two-point Colts deficit into a 35-26 fourth quarter Giants lead.

Daboll, though, got asked why it took this late into the season to witness strong QB play.

“It's [Drew Lock's] fourth start. He played well. It's a hard position to play. I was proud of the way he played,” Daboll said.

Lock shredded the Colts with 309 passing yards. Nabers caught seven passes for 171 yards and the two touchdowns. The 171-yard day represents a new season-best total for the rookie wide receiver. The Giants netted 389 total yards of offense. New York elevated its record to 3-13 with one game left. But also eliminated the Colts from the playoff picture.