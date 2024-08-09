The New York Giants opened their preseason on a bright note, handily defeating the Detroit Lions 14-3. Second-year running back Eric Gray scored two touchdowns to secure the victory. After the game, the Giants will resume training camp before flying to Houston to face the Texans on Saturday. Following that game, the Giants will hold a joint practice with the New York Jets before their final preseason matchup. That's more than enough time for head coach Brian Daboll and the team to see who among their present roster can make the Giants' 53-man roster for 2024.

During the game, Daboll also went viral for using a “tent” to protect his clipboard from the rain, per Fox Sports: NFL on X, formerly Twitter. After the game, reporters also asked the coach about the viral moment.

“It was coming down and I don't like the laminated one,” the Giants coach told the press. “So, I put a little cover on it.” He then added, “We have another sheet that's waterproof, but I like the paper, cardboard.”

The Giants' prospects for next season

The Giants hope to bounce back after a disappointing season where they failed to make the postseason after a Christmas Day loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Last season, the Giants finished with a 6-11 record, a sharp downgrade from their previous 9-7-1 result. A major factor in their subpar season was injuries, particularly starting quarterback Daniel Jones' ACL tear that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Their offense also had a historically substandard performance, allowing an average of five sacks a game that added up to 85 at the end of the year. Moreover, it amounted to the second-highest number of sacks allowed in a single season, second only to the 1986 Eagles, which allowed 104.

Still, the Giants have as good a chance as any to post a winning record in the upcoming season. Under Brian Daboll, the first coach to win NFL Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year, look for their offense to return to its previous sharpness. He also called plays during Thursday's preseason game, employing a more hands-on style to help the team get a better handle on the schemes and concepts.

The only major wrinkle in the Giants' victory over the Lions was Drew Lock's injury scare. The backup QB left the game in the first quarter after hurting his hip, and he didn't return to the game. He had four completions out of ten attempts, tallying 17 yards and an interception. He also ran for 12 yards off a pair of scrambles.