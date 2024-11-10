The New York Giants fell to 2-8 on the season after taking a 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. And still, head coach Brian Daboll remains committed to quarterback Daniel Jones.

While the Giants trailed 10-0 at halftime, Daboll claimed he never considered benching Jones, via James Ellingworth of the Associated Press. His plan backfired, as New York took yet another loss.

“I thought we could get something going, which we did,” Daboll said.

The Giants did manage to rally back, scoring their first touchdown midway through the third quarter. While the Panthers would match, New York scored 10 unanswered fourth quarter points to send the game into overtime.

They then fumbled away their opportunity, literally, as Tyrone Tracy lost the ball. Already in prime field position, the Panthers simply ran the ball three times before kicking the game-winning field goal.

While those errors can't be placed solely on Jones, fans still won't be happy with the outcome. Heading into their Week 11 bye week, Daboll said New York will spend that time evaluating their entire operation.

“Obviously we're not where we want to be,” Daboll said. “We'll evaluate things in bye week, do the things we need to do.”

Daniel Jones threw two interceptions in the loss with just 190 yards of scoreless passing. His TD/INT ratio moved to an uninspiring 8/7. While the Giants are deep out of the playoff hunt, Daboll has to start wondering if the team can win games with Jones under center.

Making things trickier is the quarterback's contract. He is signed to four-year, $160 million deal that runs through the 2027 season. There is an out after the 2025 campaign, perhaps giving the Giants a soft deadline to make a decision.

Brian Daboll will have to make a much quicker one in Week 12. With the willingness he has shown to stand by Jones, it'd be a bit of a surprise to see him benched. However, things have gotten ugly in New York, and the Giants need a spark.