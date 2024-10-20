As the New York Giants were losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, head coach Brian Daboll benched Daniel Jones for Daniel Lock. However, Daboll isn't expecting a quarterback controversy moving forward.

The head coach said he brought Lock in to, “create a spark,” and nothing more. He further emphasized that Jones is remaining the starting quarterback moving forward, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Lock completed three of his eight passes for a simple six scoreless yards. It was his first action of the 2024 season. So even if Daboll was thinking about a quarterback change, there isn't much recent film of Lock to go off of.

However, Daboll won't need it as Jones remains under center. His decision comes after Jones completed 14-of-21 passes for 99 scoreless yards. He averaged just 4.7 yards per completion. Jones added 20 yards on five carries.

The Giants allowed seven sacks on the day. Their offense wasn't in flux overall, gaining just 119 yards of total offense. New York's 28-3 loss dropped them to 2-5 on the season and takes them even further away from playoff contention.

Daniel Jones entered the week coming off of four straight games with 200+ passing yards. He has thrown for 1,343 total with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added 164 yards on the ground.

New York has an out in Jones' contract after the season, meaning quarterback questions may soon loom. But for now, Brian Daboll is sticking to the course. Jones has gone just 24-41-1 as his time as New York's starting quarterback. However, Daboll thinks he is the best option to help lead the Giants for now.

If Jones has any more passing games under 100 yards, the quarterback questions will resume much sooner than the offseason. For now, Drew Luck will be simply watching with a keen eye from afar.

Jones will have an opportunity to bounce back against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.