Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants officially gives an update on the injuries of Darren Waller and Tyrod Taylor.

There are few teams in the NFL that have felt the injury bug more than the New York Giants. Their roster has looked like a hospital waiting room for the past few weeks, with injuries to key starters and depth pieces. This includes starters Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Wan'Dale Robinson, Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal, and more. Recent news hasn't been in favor of the Giants, with updates on tight end Darren Waller and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Both Waller and Taylor have been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, per Patricia Traina of FanNation. Waller has been dealing with a right hamstring injury, which could potentially sideline him for multiple weeks.

He initially suffered the injury against the Washington Commanders two weeks ago, then aggravated the injury against the New York Jets last weekend, leaving the game in the first half. While he was initially questionable to return, he was ruled out of that matchup early.

Waller has not practiced with the team this week, adding to his struggles on and off the field in New York, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. He's recorded 36 receptions for 384 yards and one touchdown this season.

Head coach Brian Daboll said Taylor would also be sidelined, due to his rib injury that also saw him leave the game. He's been on and off the field for the Giants this season, mostly due to a lengthy departure from Jones with a neck injury. Taylor is an important piece of the puzzle for the Giants aa their backup QB, so his injury should be monitored just as much as the starters have this year.