By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The New York Giants have some crucial decisions looming ahead of the 2023 NFL season, and with the new calendar year ringing in, the organization has hinted at its plans regarding the future of both Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants intend to bring back both Barkley and Jones in 2023, and potentially beyond.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Giants want Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley back for 2023, while the #Commanders are starting QB Carson Wentz today. pic.twitter.com/NeSXLrUZbe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2023

“My understanding is both of these guys earned the right to come back to New York and the team does view them as being part of their future in 2023 and beyond,” said Rapoport on NFL Game Day.

Both Barkley and Jones will be free agents in 2023, so the Giants will have to work out long-term contract extensions, or utilize the franchise tag, in order to bring them back. Of course, only one player can be placed under the franchise tag, so it figures that at least one of the prized Giants tandem is in line for a big extension in the offseason.

Saquon Barkley has enjoyed a tremendous bounce-back season in 2022. In 15 games this year, Barkley has rushed for 1,254 yards on 283 carries, scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground. He’s caught 55 receptions for 343 yards, too. After being limited to just 18 games over the previous two seasons, Barkley showed up big in a contract year, and should be rewarded by the Giants for helping keep the team competitive.

As for Daniel Jones, the 25-year-old has drastically cleaned up his play, logging an NFL best 1.1 percent interception rate, with just five picks this season. Jones has a career-high 3,028 passing yards and has thrown 13 touchdowns, while rushing for career-highs of 617 yards and five TDs, too.

With both players enjoying breakout years in 2022, the Giants seem to be ready to bring them back as key pieces for the future, and potentially ink both Barkley and Jones to contract extensions this offseason.