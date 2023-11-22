Daniel Jones' season came to an end when he tore his ACL, and he has finally undergone surgery to repair the injury

The New York Giants 2023 campaign never really got off the ground, but things really hit rock bottom when Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL in their Week 9 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. After a breakout campaign in 2022, Jones struggled in his limited action in 2023, and now will face a lengthy rehab as he works his way back from this serious injury.

The Giants are in a strange situation with Jones, as he just signed a four-year, $160 million extension over the prior offseason, but played so poorly this season that questions are once again being raised whether or not he is their quarterback of the future. Jones will be intent on proving that he is still New York's guy, and his road to recovery began on Wednesday, as he officially underwent surgery to fix up his ACL.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Giants QB Daniel Jones underwent successful surgery today to repair his ACL, a procedure done by Dr. Scott Rodeo at Hospital for Special Surgery.”

Daniel Jones set to begin lengthy rehab from torn ACL

A torn ACL is one of the worst injuries you can suffer in sports, as it takes quite a while to fully recover from. Given the timing of when Jones suffered this injury, he may be forced to miss some time early next season in order to ensure his full health. With nothing but time on his hands, though, Jones should be able to vigorously attack his rehab this offseason.

For the Giants, they will be trying to figure out if they have anything in Tommy Devito under center after he had a dominant outing against the Washington Commanders in Week 11. Jones' future with the team was already murky due to his ACL injury, but if Devito continues to ball out over the remainder of the season, calls for the team to move on from their supposed quarterback of the future will only grow louder.