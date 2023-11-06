New York Giants tackle Evan Neal has suffered a left ankle injury, and is scheduled to receive an MRI on Monday.

New York Giants right tackle Evan Neal suffered a left ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and will get an MRI on Monday, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Evan Neal had just returned from a right ankle injury for the game against the Raiders, and he said this ankle injury feels similar to the one he suffered before. Neal suffered the injury in the 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills, then missed games against the Washington Commanders and New York Jets as a result.

The Giants have games against the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots in the next three weeks before the bye week. It will be worth monitoring how soon Neal can return, and if it is before the bye week.

Regardless of whether or not Neal is able to return before the bye week for the Giants, he will likely not be protecting quarterback Daniel Jones, who is feared to have suffered a torn ACL that caused him to leave the game against the Raiders.

This season has gone about as bad as possible for the Giants. One top of Daniel Jones' poor play and injuries after receiving a long-term contract, the organization hoped for Neal to play up to his draft status. He was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2022 draft, and has not panned out. Him missing time gives the team less to work with when it comes to determining if he is a building block for the future or not.