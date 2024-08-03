The New York Giants are in a tough spot as a franchise. They have a lame duck QB and a head coach who could be on a hot seat. The pressure around the team has certainly changed after the team was featured on Hard Knocks: Offseason. This show highlighted some of the team's decision-making strategies and their thoughts on players like QB Daniel Jones.

Daniel Jones recently sat down for an interview with Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com where the Giants QB shared his reaction to Hard Knocks.

“I’m very motivated by this and by being as good a player as I can be,” Jones said. “Definitely didn’t enjoy watching that and it was a tough situation in a lot of ways, but that’s the reality of the NFL. My job is to be on the field and play good football. So that’s something I’ve got to understand and it is what it is at this point. It’s about playing the game and playing well now.”

Jones also spoke about what motivates him.

“Look, obviously there’s something inside of you that kind of gets going and it ticks you off a little bit to see,” Jones continued. “It’s not fun and not something that you’re excited about. Like I said, it is what it is at this point and it’s my job to play well regardless.”

Daniel Jones is entering a crucial 2024 season with the New York Giants

Jones is in a precarious situation entering 2024. His career with the Giants could easily end after this season, as his contract features an easy out after 2024.

Jones knows that he'll have to ball out to keep his job with the Giants.

“There’s some similarities to that first year when they didn’t pick up the fifth year [in 2022], but you’ve got to understand that and take from it what you can to help you play better for sure,” Jones told Dunne. “Understand the situation and be able to do your job at a high level. So that’s part of playing quarterback in this league. I’ve had to deal with it before and I know I can handle it.”

He isn't going to go down easy though. Jones says he plans to play a much more aggressive game in 2024, which will certainly be helped by first-round pick Malik Nabers.

“Aggressive,” Jones told Dunne regarding the quarterback’s playing style. “Being able to push the ball down the field to our guys. We’ve got a number of guys who can get behind the defense. So being aggressive and taking shots when we’ve got them, and then smart decision-making when it’s not there and an ability to extend plays and use my legs in the run game. All of that. Mostly, this position’s about decision-making and knowing when you’ve got it and knowing when you don’t, and then handling both those situations accordingly.”

We can't wait to get our first peek at this new-look Giants offense during the NFL preseason.