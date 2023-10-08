Good news for Daniel Jones: The quarterback seems to have avoided a serious neck injury. Whether he'll be the New York Giants' starter next week in a must-win game against the Buffalo Bills, though, remains to be seen—due to both his health status and struggles leading his team's offense.

Jones left the Giants' 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday early in the fourth quarter after taking a sack. He was initially evaluated in the medical tent on the sidelines, but then walked back to the visitor's locker room at Hard Rock Stadium with team doctors. New York ruled him out with a neck injury shortly thereafter.

On the postgame podium, Giants coach Brian Daboll recalled a brief conversation with his embattled quarterback in which Jones didn't express serious concern about the state of his neck.

“I saw him when I came in [to the locker room],” Daboll said of Jones. “He was sittin' at his locker. I asked how he's doing, he said he'll be okay.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Jones subsequently told reporters that his injury feels “similar” to the one he sustained in 2021. He had a postgame X-ray and will get additional imaging done on Monday.

Jones went 14-of-20 for 119 without any touchdowns or interceptions before being forced to leave the game. Those numbers aren't an accurate indicator of his positive impact on Sunday, however. The Giants' franchise signal-caller was also sacked six times, failing to move the ball up and down the field as Miami racked up yards with ease.

Tyrod Taylor replaced Jones, finishing 9-of-12 for 86 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. While the veteran backup didn't make an especially convincing case to Jones' job as New York's primary starter, Taylor is poised to be thrust back into action come Week 6 if Jones can't play.