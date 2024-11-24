The New York Giants benched and subsequently released Daniel Jones ahead of Week 12 in an attempt to give their offense a boost but have only put together their worst offensive half of the season. At halftime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York has just 45 yards of total offense, leading to a 23-0 hole.

With the team's frustratingly poor first-half performance, Giants fans let the team hear it by filling MetLife Stadium with boos as they trotted into the locker room. Jones' replacement, Tommy DeVito, entered halftime with just 31 passing yards.

The numbers get even worse for DeVito, who was sacked three times in the first half for 21 yards, leading to the Giants mustering just 10 passing yards before the half. Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. was the only member of the team to generate any sort of success with 39 rushing yards on six carries at the break.

The performance was especially disappointing considering the Buccaneers had allowed over 20 points to each of their four previous opponents entering the game. Entering Week 12, Tampa Bay was also allowing the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, making the game an ideal debut for DeVito on paper.

In the closing moments of the first half, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield added salt to the wound with a ruthless celebration to further mock DeVito. The 29-year-old dove head-first into the end zone on a 10-yard rushing score before sarcastically throwing up DeVito's signature hand celebration in front of the restless crowd.

Giants' woes only got worse in third quarter

With the first possession of the second half, New York appeared to have their offense in order. DeVito led the team to a promising 65-yard drive into the red zone on the opening second-half possession. However, there was no happy ending for the Giants, as the drive concluded with a fumble from Tracy at the five-yard line.

The disheartening result led to an ensuing 95-yard drive from Mayfield and the Buccaneers that resulted in another touchdown. Rachaad White capped off the possession with a short rushing touchdown to put Tampa Bay up 30-0 on the road.

In the chaos of Jones' benching and release, Giants fans appeared to have forgotten that DeVito was benched at the end of his 2023 run for Tyrod Taylor. While he remains a fan favorite, DeVito also barely made the final roster at the beginning of the year and was previously behind Drew Lock on the depth chart. The team's horrendous first half of Week 12 was a stern reminder that Jones should not have been replaced until the 2024 offseason.