Another week, another tough loss for the New York Giants. Not even a change under center turned the fortunes of New York, which started veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills in lieu of the injured Daniel Jones. Perhaps the most memorable moment in Taylor's start happened near the end of the first half when he decided to give the ball to running back Saquon Barkley instead of sticking to what the script said, which was to pass.

Taylor later spoke up about that particular decision during the Giants postgame press conference (h/t Art Stapleton of Record Sports.

Tyrod Taylor takes responsibility for changing the play at the end of the first half from a pass to the run. Says he should have kept it as a pass despite seeing what he considered a favorable look.

All things considered, Taylor put up a good effort against the Bills. He completed 24 of his 36 throws for 200 yards. Taylor was not able to find anyone for a touchdown but he also avoided getting intercepted. He also showed his wheels by rushing for 24 yards on five carries.

Giants offensive issues continue

The Giants have plenty of issues still to address offensively. For the sixth consecutive game in the 2023 NFL season, New York failed to score an offensive touchdown in the first half. With their loss to the Bills, the Giants are now on a four-game slide and dropped to 1-5 overall. Whether they admit it or not, the Giants are close to panic mode — if they aren't already.