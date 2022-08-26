Daniel Jones won’t love Week 1 injury update for key Giants offensive starter

The 2022 season figures to be a very important one for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. Jones needs to prove that he has what it takes to be the Giants quarterback of the future, and this upcoming season may be his last chance to do so.

Luckily for Jones, the Giants have a lot of offensive weapons for him to use to win games for his team. If he cannot win games with the supporting cast he has available to him this season, that probably won’t bode well for his future NFL prospects.

While New York has a lot of weapons for Jones, they have gotten hit pretty hard by injuries throughout training camp. Among the spots that have gotten depleted by injuries is their offensive line. New York’s offensive line wasn’t exactly solid to begin with, and losing key players now would be less than ideal. Unfortunately for Jones, it looks like he will be without his starting left guard in Shane Lemieux come Week 1 as he continues to deal with a toe injury.

Shane Lemieux return not on the horizon, per Brian Daboll

“Don’t expect him anytime soon.” #Giants have some things to sort through at LG between now and Week 1. Sounds like all options are on table, including idea the starter might not be on roster yet. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 26, 2022

Despite his limited NFL experience, Lemieux was projected to play a big role in the Giants offense this upcoming season. That may still be the case, but the fact that he’s already set to miss time isn’t a great sign.

Behind Lemieux on the depth chart is Joshua Ezeudu, who has impressed coaches so far in training camp. Ezeudu could be forced into starting action earlier than expected, which isn’t ideal, but he could be a solid replacement. Head coach Brian Daboll also hinted that the team could look at the free agent market for help too. Either way, Lemieux’s loss will hurt the Giants, and they will have to find a way to move forward without him to start the season.