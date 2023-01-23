The New York Giants’ encouraging 2022 campaign came to a screeching halt in the Divisional Round against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now, they will be entering an offseason in which they have a lot of questions to answer. Everyone wants to know what will happen with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley’s contract extensions, and general manager Joe Schoen certainly is aware of this.

Jones and Barkley both could be set for free agency this offseason if they don’t manage to land an extension from the Giants, which would be a big blow for the team. Both guys had really good 2022 campaigns, and appear set to lead the offense to new heights if they end up sticking around for the future. But Schoen offered an honest take on the possibility of extending both of these guys that will surely catch the attention of Giants fans everywhere.

Via Ari Meirov:

“Giants GM Joe Schoen admits they have some difficult offseason decisions to make, but says they would like to bring back Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. He says they weren’t close to a deal with Barkley when they discussed a deal in-season. Talks were tabled to the offseason.”

This certainly isn’t any sort of wildly encouraging update that Giants fans were likely hoping for, but at least it’s good to see the intent is there. New York will have the opportunity to place the franchise tag on one of these guys, but there’s a decent chance that the other player who doesn’t get the tag will hit the open market, which is very concerning. The Giants have their work cut out for them when it comes to keeping both Jones and Barkley in town, and it will be interesting to see whether or not they will be able to pull it off.