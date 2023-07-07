The New York Giants' lack of depth at wide receiver has been a frequent talking point over the years. They have lacked a star wideout since trading Odell Beckham Jr. But in the eyes of Darius Slayton, that doesn’t mean that New York has entirely been without a high-level target.

Slayton, who was on the trade block to start last season but stayed ready and had a solid campaign with New York, has never been seen as a WR1 during his four-year career but he does not worry about outside criticism, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. The Giants wideout puts in work and knows what he's capable of.

“I wouldn’t say it bothers me because everybody doesn’t know what I know,” Slayton said, via the New York Post. “Everybody is not in the Giants’ building. At the end of the day, you can only judge based on what you see from afar.”

Slayton has been decently productive for the Giants but is always seen as more of a role player. His frequent dropped passes shape that narrative but so too does the fact that he has never had so much as 800 receiving yards in a single season. In his eyes, that’s simply because he shares touches with other talented players, one of whom will be new acquisition Darren Waller.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You see this guy go for 1,010 [yards] or see a guy go for 100 yards every week, and you go, ‘He’s really good,’” Slayton said, via the New York Post. “Some of these guys play with nobody. I play with Saquon [Barkley]. Where do you think the ball is going first? Not me. We had Shep, Evan Engram and now Darren.”

That comment is curious given that just about every star wideout plays with either another high-level pass-catcher or a great running back. Regardless, Slayton's main goal is to help the Giants win, a goal that will be aided by Waller and other new additions to Daniel Jones' collection of skill-player weapons.

“I didn’t play with just a bunch of bums. That’s a little annoying because at the end of the day, it’s not like I’ve ever been the only person or one person to get the ball, whereas somebody [else] is,” Darius Slayton said, via the New York Post. “It is what it is. At the end of the day, I just play to win. As long as the Giants win, I’ll be alright.”