The New York Giants are hoping to be more competitive in 2025 after crawling through an ugly season last year. One key element of a successful season involves staying healthy, and with that in mind, the Giants were dealt a pair of injury updates involving Malik Nabers and Andrew Thomas ahead of training camp that caught some attention.

After a standout rookie season, Nabers didn't participate in the early stages of New York's offseason program due to a lingering toe injury that has bothered him dating back to his collegiate days with the LSU Tigers. While there was never much concern surrounding his status, Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed on Wednesday morning that Nabers is good to go for the start of training camp.

“Brian Daboll said WR Malik Nabers is ‘ready to go' and expected to practice fully,” Dan Salomone of Giants.com shared in a post on X.

Giants dealt concerning Andrew Thomas injury update, but there's a catch

On the other hand, the team didn't get as positive news regarding their starting left tackle, Thomas. The former All-Pro Second Team star has been working his way back from a foot injury, but he's not ready for the start of training camp, resulting in him landing on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Despite that, Giants general manager Joe Schoen revealed Thomas is expected to be on the field for Week 1 of the regular season.

“Giants placed OT Andrew Thomas on the PUP list due to his foot injury and GM Joe Schoen said Thomas ‘should be ready for the opener,'” Adam Schefter of ESPN shared in a post on X.

New York isn't going to push it with their injured players, as it's only the start of training camp, meaning there's a long way to go before they are playing in games that even matter. However, these are a pair of injuries worth monitoring, even if Nabers is already on the field, and Thomas appears to be on track to suit up for the start of the regular season.