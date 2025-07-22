The New York Giants are reuniting Dexter Lawrence II with one of his former college teammates. One day before starting training camp, the Giants signed free agent safety K'Von Wallace, who played with Lawrence on the Clemson football team.

New York signed Wallace on Tuesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. Wallace played alongside Lawrence at Clemson from 2016 to 2018, during which they won two national championships together. They teamed up to form one of the best defenses in recent history, along with current NFL stars Christian Wilkins, A.J. Terrell, Baylon Spector, Isaiah Simmons and Clelin Ferrell. Wallace roomed with Simmons, who played for the Giants in 2023 and 2024.

While most of his star teammates entered the 2019 NFL Draft after their second title, Wallace stayed at Clemson for his senior year. He subsequently entered the 2020 NFL Draft as one of the top safety prospects and was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round.

Wallace's signing also reunites him with defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, for whom he played on the Tennessee Titans in 2023. Wallace recorded 46 tackles and two pass breakups in 10 games with Bowen and the Titans. While Wallace has not thrived in the NFL to the same extent as Lawrence, the 2023 season was the best of his career to date.

Giants preparing for grueling 2025 training camp

The Giants are coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history, but they still managed to gain significant traction in the offseason. Through the significant signings of Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo, followed by selecting Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft, New York has not stirred up as much excitement for the upcoming season in years.

However, despite the optimism, the Giants face arguably the toughest schedule in the league in 2025. Already competing in one of the most competitive divisions, they have to face other teams who made the 2024 playoffs in non-conference play. Their brutal non-conference schedule includes matchups with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

To prepare for the upcoming season, the Giants are organizing a rigorous training camp that will feature intense positional battles and individual development. K'Von Wallace provides depth to a safety group that will be led by Holland and 2024 rookie standout Tyler Nubin. He will also battle returning backup Dane Belton and undrafted free agent Makari Paige for one of the final roster spots.