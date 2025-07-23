Arguably the biggest beacon of hope for the New York Giants heading into the 2025 NFL season is wide receiver Malik Nabers, who had a standout rookie season in 2024 despite dealing with inconsistent quarterback play. Unfortunately, Nabers has been dealing with a nagging injury to his toe since his days at LSU, one that still bothers him in the present day.

Recently at Giants training camp, Nabers was asked about the injury.

“The toe is good, you know. This spring, we had a great rehab to try and get me back. So I'm back, feeling good, feeling a little bit better, healthy out there running around. I feel good,” he said, per Serena Burks of Giants Wire.

However, Nabers didn't fully rule out the possibility of having surgery at some point to fix the injury once and for all.

“That's up in the air, but decisions will be made when the time is right. But right now I'm just focusing on locking in and getting ready for the season. Being out there with my guys, it felt good to be out there and run around,” said Nabers.

A concerning injury

The last thing Giants fans want to hear is that their team's star young player in Nabers, who conjured up memories of a young Odell Beckham Jr. last season with his play as a rookie, has an injury that has dragged out over several years and doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.

However, you wouldn't know that Nabers was playing through an ailment based on the way he performed throughout his rookie season, when he set numerous Giants rookie records despite having to deal with incompetent quarterback play at times.

Now Nabers will be catching passes from future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson, who may not be the same player he was as a member of the Seattle Seahawks but is still a solid veteran who can throw the ball accurately, which is more than what Nabers had to work with last season.

In any case, the Giants will kick off their 2025 campaign against the Washington Commanders on September 7 from Landover.