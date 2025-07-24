New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll provided a cryptic injury update on Malik Nabers, which certainly seems cause for concern. New York is in dire need of a bounce-back season with its coach and general manager presumably on the hot seat going into 2025. Fortunately, the franchise has had a productive offseason on paper, with one of the highlights being the addition of future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson to the quarterback room. But if the Giants are going to up their win total significantly in the face of a brutal schedule, they need their star wideout to be healthy and productive.

Nabers, the No. 6 pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, lived up to the hype last season, logging 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. That season was good enough to secure a trip to the Pro Bowl. There was, however, some drama during Nabers' rookie season, especially with the erratic quarterback situation in the Meadowlands. Still, Malik seemed poised to have an All-Pro year in 2025. But that mission is now in serious doubt as Nabers has been nursing a toe injury this offseason. Giants beat writer Pat Leonard provided Daboll's latest update on the wideout in a recent social media post.

“Brian Daboll did not exude confidence this opening about Malik Nabers’ toe injury that he’s managing. The head coach wouldn’t get into any detail, but wouldn’t assuage concerns about Nabers’ surgery and day-to-day management comments either. Basically said he’s out there right now and a few days from now it could be the same or different on how they approach it.”

Nabers could be out for an extended period if he undergoes surgery for this ailment. The wide receiver has been managing a toe issue dating back to his college days at LSU; however, recent reports paint a troubling picture of his ability to play with it during the 2025 season. As of now, surgery still seems to be up in the air for the Giants' star wideout as the franchise inches closer to preseason play.

Overall, Malik will have to weigh what's best for his long-term future in this league over the next few months. It won't help Daboll or GM Joe Schoen if their Pro Bowl wideout is out, but if surgery once and for all puts to bed this injury for Nabers, it might be worth pursuing.