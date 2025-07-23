The New York Giants officially opened training camp on July 22 to prepare for the 2025 season, and fans have a lot of questions about who the quarterback will be. Will it be the decorated veteran Russell Wilson, the former No. 1 overall pick Jameison Winston, or 2025 first-round selection Jaxson Dart? Well, head coach Brian Daboll says he knows the answer.

“Russell Wilson is the clear cut starter for the #Giants,” ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported. “‘These guys will be out here competing but Russ is our starter,' Brian Daboll said.”

While it makes sense that Daboll will give Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, every chance to win the job, at 36, everyone knows that he is not the future of the Giants' franchise.

For now, that label goes to Dart, the 22-year-old 25th overall pick out of Ole Miss.

And there lies the biggest problem for the 2025 Giants season.

Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are on the hot seat after barely surviving last year's 3-14 season and the 6-11 campaign before that. It stands to reason that if the team doesn't post a winning record and get back to the playoffs like they did in Daboll's first season, those two are gone.

With their jobs on the line, it makes sense that New York braintrust wants to go with Wilson. He has a proven track record of winning, and even though he's never been able to return to his Seattle Seahawks form, he has been a .500 QB the last two seasons, going 13-13 with the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 and 2024.

Daboll built his reputation on being a quarterback whisperer, laying the foundation for Josh Allen's MVP career and turning Daniel Jones into a playoff-game-winning signal-caller, at least for one season. If he can coax an extra win or two out of Russell Wilson, the Giants could be a playoff team in 2025, although likely not a true contender.

Developing Jaxson Dart this season is what could ultimately make the G Men contenders for years to come (like they were with another Ole Miss QB), but that may involve some growing pains, which Daboll and Schoen can't afford.

For now, it looks like the coach and GM are winning out and going with their win-now guy. However, if Wilson stays the starter, things could get pretty uncomfortable in Northern New Jersey on game days as the fans will undoubtedly clamor for the young prospect.