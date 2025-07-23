This offseason, the New York Giants raised eyebrows by signing Russell Wilson and then subsequently drafting another quarterback in Jaxson Dart in the NFL Draft. The early returns on Dart at Giants' offseason practices have been a mixed bag, and unfortunately, the rookie didn't get off to a great start at the team's training camp.

“Jaxson Dart’s first pass in 11-on-11 drills is a pick-six in red zone. Nic Jones there. Didn’t look like Dart saw him,” reported Connor Hughes of SNY on X, formerly Twitter.

However, the good news was that Dart didn't allow the mishap to affect his confidence going forward.

“Jaxson Dart worked after Russell Wilson. After a handoff on second down, he made a nice play for TD on third. Low snap, went right, came back left and found Theo Johnson for TD. Nice bounce back for rookie after INT on first down,” reported Hughes.

Dart finished the scrimmage 1 of 5, with one touchdown and the one interception.

An interesting Giants QB prospect

Russell Wilson will almost assuredly be the starting quarterback for the Giants during week one assuming he says healthy. More than likely, Dart will be viewed as something of a project for the Giants to help mold as the season progresses.

Dart was one of the better quarterbacks in college football over the last couple of seasons during his time at Ole Miss, but concerns about his size relative to the NFL level as well as his sometimes questionable decision-making led him to fall further down draft boards than perhaps initially expected.

That decision-making question reared its ugly head during his first time quarterbacking live action at the Giants' training camp.

However, even the best players once had their “rude awakening” welcome to the NFL moment, and it's better that it happened for Dart sooner rather than later, and also encouraging that he was able to bounce back from the mistake quickly.

In any case, Giants fans will get their first look at the team on September 7 with a road game against the upstart Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET.