The New York Giants are currently partaking in training camp as they gear up for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. Arguably the most talented player on the New York roster is rising second year wide receiver Malik Nabers out of LSU, who was very impressive in his rookie season despite not having the best quarterback play to work with.

The Giants attempted to upgrade in that department this offseason by signing free agent Russell Wilson, a player who Nabers has admired since his childhood.

“WR Malik Nabers says he was a Seahawks fan when Russell Wilson and Seattle won the Super Bowl, (he was was playing defense at the time so he loved Legion of Boom.) Nabers says he’s grateful to have Russ influence in terms of leadership in the locker room,” reported Madelyn Burke of MSG Network on X, formerly Twitter.

“You see how he has a relationship with everybody in the building and it’s important,” said Nabers.

Meanwhile, Wilson has reciprocated that admiration in Nabers' direction.

“I just love how he works,” said Wilson, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports on X. “A lot of times, you get talented guys, and their work ethic is super high, but can they keep it consistent? That's what you're always looking for, and I think his consistency and his love for the game… we're excited to work together.”

A breakout rookie season

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Malik Nabers was forced to catch passes from a Motley crew of quarterbacks during his rookie season in 2024, none of whom figure to be members of the Giants' rotation this year.

While Russell Wilson may not be the same player that Nabers grew up watching on the Seahawks, he's still a solid veteran who can make plays and throw accurate passes down the field, where Nabers is already as dangerous as any receiver in the NFL.

The Giants also drafted another quarterback, Jaxson Dart, out of Ole Miss this spring, but in all likelihood, it will be Wilson throwing to Nabers when Week 1 rolls around assuming health.

The Giants are set to take the field on September 7 on the road vs the Washington Commanders.

