Giants' Darren Waller clears up any confusion about his TikTok video

The 2023-24 season was not the smoothest one for tight end Darren Waller or the New York Giants, but rest assured, his personal life is going just fine.

Following a viral TikTok video that led to rumors about Waller possibly splitting with his wife, Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum, the 2020 Pro Bowler took some time out of his day to dispel the speculation.

Assumptions were made after Waller posted a TikTok of him lip-syncing and dancing along to a remix version of a break-up song (1972's Think It Over by The Delfonics) with a message that read, “when yo girl about to leave you {laughing emoji at end}. He added a caption- “Stay strong kings!!! {another laughing emoji}”- with the hashtag #heartbroken.

Despite Waller's lighthearted tone, some conclusions were drawn about his relationship status. But the 31-year-old is shutting them down right away, insisting that he was only having some fun and that there is absolutely no reason to worry about his marriage.

While social media sleuthing has proven accurate in the past, it is obviously an inexact science that does not take into account context or tone. Though, in this instance, Waller did his best to convey humor with his mannerisms, captions and emoji usage. It is unclear why the veteran pass-catcher was inspired to engage in such theatrics, but if nothing else, he brought The Delfonics back into mainstream focus. And that is always a good thing.

Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum got married last March, a few months before the latter won her second-straight WNBA championship with the Aces and the former started his first season with the Giants. Hopefully, Waller's sense of humor continues to shine through and doesn't get him into any trouble at home.