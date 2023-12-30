The veteran tight end is at a loss as to why he's missed so many games to injury — and is even contemplating his diet.

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller was hoping for a fresh start when the team acquired him via trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, the injuries that plagued his Raiders career have continued during his Giants tenure.

“If the same things keep bothering you, the same things keep showing up — whether that’s me or anybody on the team — you have to find a way to sit down and be like, ‘Why is this happening?’ and figure out a solution,” Waller to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post earlier this week. “I don’t know if it’s getting even more precise with diet. Whatever it may be, throwing things on the board, seeing what it is. I don’t have the answers right now.”

Waller has notched just 42 catches for 456 yards and one touchdown in 10 games for the Giants this season.

The 31-year-old eight-year NFL vet's best season came for the Raiders in 2020 when he scored nine touchdowns on 55 receptions in 16 games, earning his first and only Pro Bowl selection.

Waller's salary cap number for the 2024 season is currently slated at $14.5 million. The Giants have an opportunity to save $12 million in cap space if they release the veteran tight end after June 1st.

While the Giants are expected to pursue tight ends in the later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, their primary needs are wide reciever, inside linebacker and defensive backfield.

Earlier this season, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was caught on camera yelling at the veteran tight end on the sideline.

“I don’t have a problem with it,” Waller told reporters, per the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard at the time. “I’ve had coaches that coach me hard at every level and kind of get in your face.”