Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum didn’t hold back as she dropped a savage diss on Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels following the trade of her husband, Darren Waller, to the New York Giants.

Waller was traded to the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for a third-round pick. It came just over a week after Waller and Plum tied the knot. With that said, McDaniels got plenty of criticisms, with former NFL star Robert Griffin III even saying he’s not a “romantic” for that rather shocking “wedding present.”

After seeing Griffin’s tweet, Plum couldn’t help but respond. She savagely mocked the Raiders head coach and jokingly said McDaniels was bitter for not being invited.

“Prolly cause he wasn’t invited to the wedding lol,” Plum wrote.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It sure looks like there’s some animosity between Josh McDaniels and the Waller couple. It is also worth noting that there have been reports claiming that Darren Waller was “upset” with the Las Vegas coach for leaking the news of his wedding to the media.

Now we’re not sure if that beef is the reason Waller was traded to the Giants, but one thing is clear, there’s no love lost between McDaniels and Waller and Kelsey Plum.

McDaniels has yet to address the issue, though his response is definitely something fans are looking forward to hear. After all, if they lost Waller and just got a third-rounder in return because of that, then McDaniels has some explaining to do.