The New York Giants made one of the bigger splashes of the offseason to this point by trading for Darren Waller. They sent a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders to land the star tight end, making one of many key upgrades to their offense.

Waller is excited to work with Brian Daboll and his offensive scheme that elevates playmakers, according to Michael Eisen of the team website.

“With Dabs, just seeing him from when he was in Buffalo, you just see a high-octane offense,” Waller said, via the Giants website. “A lot of playmakers, ball just flying around the yard no matter the weather conditions. It’s just an exciting brand of football, and you can tell by the way he’s come here, I feel like he’s really empowering players. And you can tell by just me looking at the tight end group that they had (in 2022), from the outside looking in, receivers that the casual fan may not know a lot about, but they’re making clutch plays in clutch moments. So, to see him and how he gets everybody involved and the creativity in which he does that, I’m excited to just be in the mix and be a part of what this offense is going to try to do.”

The Giants relied on a misfit group of pass catchers down the stretch of the season and into the postseason. Guys like Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James and Daniel Bellinger all played key roles. Waller, who had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020, can help elevate Daniel Jones so that he can make more explosive plays downfield and can serve as a solid blocker.

Now with the best receiving threat that Jones has ever played with, the Giants should see serious offensive improvement with Darren Waller.