The MLB season continues as the San Francisco Giants look to pick up the win on the road in Minnesota when they take on the Twins in their series finale on Sunday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Twins prediction and pick.

Giants-Twins Projected Starters

Landen Roupp vs. Pablo Lopez

Landen Roupp – (2-3) with a 4.89 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP

Last Start: Roupp took the loss against the Cubs on Monday, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out four batters.

2025 Away Splits: Roupp has not been efficient on the road thus far, where he is 2-2 with a 5.33 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 25.1 innings.

Pablo Lopez – (3-2) with a 2.18 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP

Last Start: Lopez picked up the win against the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out 11 over five innings.

2025 Home Splits: Lopez has been solid at home so far this season, where he is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 10 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Twins Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +124

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Giants vs. Twins

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Landen Roupp and the San Francisco Giants have a strong case to topple Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, thanks to Roupp’s strikeout upside and a Giants offense that has delivered timely power. While Roupp’s overall numbers this season (4.89 ERA, 1.54 WHIP) have been uneven, he’s flashed genuine swing-and-miss ability, striking out at least eight batters in three of his last five starts and holding opponents to a .206 average in previous stints. When Roupp is commanding his pitches, he can neutralize even potent lineups, and the Twins-despite a recent hot streak-have been inconsistent at the plate, ranking in the middle of the pack in most offensive categories.

Offensively, the Giants have found ways to manufacture runs and hit for power, with 28 home runs and 125 RBIs through their first 28 games, and several hitters posting strong OPS figures above .775. Their lineup has shown the ability to capitalize against both left- and right-handed pitching, and while Lopez has been dominant with a 2.18 ERA and 0.94 WHIP, the Giants’ balanced attack and recent success against quality starters suggest they can break through. If Roupp can limit damage early and the Giants’ bats continue to deliver clutch hits, San Francisco is well-positioned to outlast Minnesota in a tightly contested matchup.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins are set up to defeat Landen Roupp and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, largely due to Lopez’s elite form and the Twins’ lineup showing signs of life. Lopez has been outstanding in 2025, posting a 2.18 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and striking out 37 batters in 33 innings. His most recent start was a dominant 11-strikeout performance over five innings, underscoring his ability to miss bats and control games against quality opponents. Lopez’s command and swing-and-miss stuff should play well at home, giving the Twins a clear pitching advantage over Roupp, who has struggled with consistency and owns a 4.89 ERA and 1.54 WHIP this season.

While the Twins’ offense has struggled overall-ranking near the bottom of MLB in OPS and walk rate-they have recently received key contributions from hitters like Byron Buxton, Ty France, and Ryan Jeffers, who has pushed his OPS near .800. The Twins have also shown the ability to break out with big innings, as evidenced by their 11-run performance against Cleveland last week. If Lopez delivers another quality start and the offense capitalizes on Roupp’s recent struggles, Minnesota is well-positioned to secure a win and gain ground in the AL Central.

Final Giants-Twins Prediction & Pick

Sunday’s matchup features Pablo Lopez, who enters with a stellar 2.18 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 37 strikeouts over 33 innings, giving the Twins a clear edge on the mound. Lopez is coming off an 11-strikeout gem, and his command should challenge a Giants lineup that has been inconsistent. While the Minnesota offense has struggled in clutch spots, recent games have shown signs of life from hitters like Matt Wallner and Harrison Bader, providing hope for timely run support. Expect López to deliver another quality start and the Twins to capitalize on key opportunities, leading to a narrow Minnesota victory.

Final Giants-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins ML (-146), Under 8 (-105)