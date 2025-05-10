ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick in MLB as we continue the only interleague series between these two teams on the season. The San Francisco Giants visit the Minnesota Twins with Game 1 results of this series currently pending. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Twins prediction and pick.

Giants-Twins Projected Starters

Logan Webb (RHP) vs. Joe Ryan (HRP)

Logan Webb (4-2) with a 2.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 56 K, 48.1 IP

Last Start: (W) vs. COL – 7.0 IP, 6 K, 1 ER

Away Splits: (2-2) with a 4.18 ERA, .271 OBA, 34 K, 28.0 IP

Joe Ryan (2-2) with a 2.93 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 47 K, 40.0 IP

Last Start: (L) @ BOS – 6.0 IP, 8 K, 1 ER

Home Splits: (1-1) with a 2.65 ERA, .197 OBA, 25 K, 17.0 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Twins Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -102

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Giants vs. Twins

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/ 4:15 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Francisco Giants are tied with the San Diego Padres for second in the NL West while trailing the Dodgers by just one game. They're an impressive 10 games over .500 heading into this series and they're in for a tight divisional race with four of five teams over .500 as well. They just managed a 2-1 series win over another contender in the Chicago Cubs, so expect that confidence to carry over into these meetings.

The Giants are led by Wilmer Flores who has hits in four of his last eight at-bats and leads the team with eight home runs. Center Fielder Jung Hoo Lee leads the team with an impressive .301 average and 43 hits while also leading the team in slugging (.409). This lineup sees contributions from just about everywhere and they'll certainly be looking to tag this Twins pitching staff early.

Logan Webb will take the bump with a 4-2 record overall, but his ERA on the road sees a slight rise to 4.18. In three of his last four starts, he's allowed one or fewer runs and has been consistent for the most part, but he'll want to avoid falling behind in the count early as he's struggled in getting out of jams this season.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Twins are fourth in the American League Central and two games below .500. However, they're on a five-game winning streak heading into this series and have won nine of their last 13 games. It's certainly a better mark than their 4-11 start to the season, so don't count this Minnesota team in hanging around and making this a closer race in what could be an open division.

The Twins are led once again by Bryon Buxton who's tied for 10th in the majors with nine home runs while leading his team with eight stolen bases and constantly posing a threat on the base paths. Ty France has also been a stellar addition to the team, leading in average (.277), OBP (.346), and hits (38). The Twins are 21-17 ATS as a team this season and have posted a solid 12-6 mark on their home field.

The Twins will send Joe Ryan to the mound whilst having a great start to his season. With two wins under his belt to match two losses, his record doesn't tell the whole story as he ranks No. 25 among all pitchers with his 2.93 ERA. What's been even more impressive is his ability to strike out the side and get himself out of bad spots, posting a 0.90 WHIP, ranking him fourth in Major League Baseball.

Final Giants-Twins Prediction & Pick

While these two teams have strikingly different records, the Minnesota Twins are actually the hotter ball club heading into this series with five straight wins. They scored five or more runs in four of those wins and their offense is extremely potent with their extra-base hits at the moment. Still, the Giants will have something to say during this series as they've consistently found ways to win close games down the stretch.

As far as the pitching matchup, we have to roll with Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins, simply for how well he's been able to strand runners on base. The Giants have been known to win this season with singles and doubles into the gaps, but Joe Ryan will do a great job of locking in later in the count and heading back to the dugout without allowing too many runs.

While the Giants may take an early lead in this series, I expect the Twins to bounce back during this game as they notch the win at home and move closer to that .500 mark on the season.

Final Giants-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins ML (-116)