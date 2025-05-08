The San Francisco Giants took two of three games against the Cubs in Chicago this week, including an extra-inning victory on Tuesday that featured a history-making nine-run 11th. The Giants won that game 14-5 and set the Wrigley Field record for runs scored in an extra inning. But despite the dominant showing, some fans still chose to heckle Giants players.

In a video posted by Barstool Baseball on X, a Cubs fan can be heard harassing San Francisco left fielder Heliot Ramos. The anonymous fan is getting on Ramos for his lack of production at the plate in the game.

Different MLB players have different methods for dealing with hecklers. Some choose to simply ignore a boisterous crowd. Others engage in an effort to diffuse the situation and some opt to egg on their opponent’s fanbase. Ramos, however, went with a slightly more aggressive interaction at Wrigley on Wednesday.

The Giants took the Cubs and their fans by surprise with big road wins

The Giants’ fourth-year outfielder did his best to disregard one particularly vocal fan who let him hear it for several innings. But when chasing down a fly ball that tailed toward the right field foul line – in the direction of the heckler – Ramos couldn’t help himself from providing the unruly spectator with a memorable moment.

After making a running catch for the final out of the inning, Ramos began jogging back toward the Giants’ dugout before suddenly pivoting in the direction of the fan and pretending to fire a fastball right at the heckler. That’s one way to silence a crowd.

The fan no doubt saw his life flash before his eyes and the video ends right after the interaction. So it’s unclear if that’s the last Ramos heard of his heckler. But if the fan was wise, he probably shut up, moved seats, or both.

In Tuesday’s historic defeat, Cubs’ closer Ryan Pressly was charged with all nine 11th-inning runs. However, the Giants got a more traditional victory over Chicago on Wednesday, closing out their three-game series against the Cubs with a 3-1 win.

Red-hot starter Robbie Ray got the victory Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings. With the win, Ray became the first Giants pitcher to start the season 5-0 since Tim Lincecum did it in 2010.