The San Francisco Giants hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks for a Wednesday afternoon series finale. Dbacks manager Torey Lovullo got tossed in the 8th inning of the contest after arguing a changed call on the field.

Giants infielder Christian Koss was rounding second base when he ran into shortstop Geraldo Perdomo. On the field, there was no call despite seeing Koss on the ground, appearing injured. After the umpires met with each other, they issued an interference call that sparked the eventual ejection of Lovullo.

Both Koss and Heliot Ramos earned an extra base. Lovullo was not happy. After arguing, he was tossed. Then, he made a fool of himself by acting like he was ejecting the umpires. Clearly, the Dbacks manager was not happy with how the other umpires were umpiring, and he wanted to let them hear it.

The ejection was only the icing on top of the cake of what ended up being a great game in The Bay. The Dbacks held on for the 8-7 win, despite leading 8-2 at one point in the contest. The Giants, known for their gritty comebacks, stormed back and made things interesting. They scored a run in the bottom of the ninth to make it a one-run game, and almost had a chance to tie and even win the game right after. However, Koss flied out to end the game.

Dbacks star Ketel Marte started the game off with a bang as he smashed a solo shot in the first inning. Marte would later hit another towering home run in the fourth inning, 417 feet away. After missing some time with an injury, Marte smashed his 4th and 5th homers of the season. He is now hitting .262 on the season. Eugenio Suarez also launched his 14th home run of the year and continues his monster start to the campaign.

Both the Diamondbacks and the Giants are teams to watch in the tough National League West. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are just ahead of both in the standings. All four teams have a chance to make the playoffs.