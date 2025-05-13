ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the final game of an NL West series as the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Giants prediction and pick.

Game one of the series would be a pitching duel. Corbin Carroll opened the scoring with a home run off Justin Verlander in the third inning. He would hit his second home run of the game in the fifth inning. Merrill Kelly would give up a run in the bottom of the fifth as Christian Koss singled home a run. That would be the end of the scoring, though, as the Diamondbacks would win the game 2-1.

The Diamondbacks and the Giants play game two of the series on Tuesday.

Diamondbacks-Giants Projected Starters

Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Jordan Hicks

Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3) with a 6.86 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP.

Last Start: Rodriguez went just 2.2 innings in his last start, giving up nine hits, three walks, and a home run. He would strike out three batters, but five up eight runs, with six of them being earned. Still, he took the no-decision as the Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks 14-11.

Away Splits: Rodriguez is 1-2 on the road with a 7.32 ERA and a .326 opponent batting average.

Jordan Hicks (1-4) with a 5.82 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP.

Last Start: Hicks went six innings, giving up seven hits. He would strike out six batters but give up three runs, as he took the loss to the Twins.

Home Splits: Hicks is 0-1 at home with a 5.75 ERA and a .286 opponent batting average.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Giants Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -110

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Time: 3:45 PM ET/ 12:45 PM PT

TV: ARID/NBCSBA

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Corbin Carroll has led the way for the Diamondbacks this year. He is hitting .282 with a .356 OBP. Carroll has eight doubles, five triples, 13 home runs, 30 RBIs, five stolen bases, and 33 runs scored. Meanwhile, Geraldo Perdomo has also been great. He is hitting .293 with a .394 OBP. He has nine doubles, five home runs, 30 RBIs, nine stolen bases, and 20 runs scored. Further, Eugenio Suarez has been productive while not hitting great. He is hitting just .200 with a .292 OBP. He has seven doubles, 12 home runs, 27 RBIs, and 25 runs scored this year.

Meanwhile, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .215 with a .239 OBP this year. He has ten doubles, seven home runs, 25 RBIS, and 14 runs scored this year. Finally, Josh Naylor is hitting .292 with a .366 OBP. He has 11 doubles, four home runs, 23 RBIs, and 20 runs scored this year.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wilmer Flores leads the way for the Giants this year. He is hitting .243 with a .297 OBP. He has two doubles, seven home runs, 33 RBIs, and 17 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Matt Chapman is hitting .219 with a .352 OBP. He has six doubles, eight home runs, 24 RBIs, and 23 runs scored. Jung Hoo Lee has also been solid this year. He is hitting .285 with a .331 OBP. He has 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 24 RBIS, and 28 runs scored.

Heliot Ramos has also hit well this year. He is hitting .290 this year with a .356 OBP. He has ten doubles, seven home runs, 19 RBIs, and 28 runs scored. Finally, Mike Yastrezemski has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .269 with a .371 OBP. He has seven doubles, five home runs, 17 RBIs, and 20 runs scored this year.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick

Eduardo Rodríguez has not been good this year. He has given up three runs or more in every start this year, with two starts giving up eight runs. Further, he has given up five or more hits in seven of his eight starts this year. The Giants do not have a lot of experience against Rodriguez, but it has been positive for what they have. The Giants are 8-29 with four doubles, a home run, and five RBIs. Matt Chapman is 7-16 with four doubles, a home run, five RBIs, and two walks against Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Jordan Hicks has given up three or more runs in six of his eight starts this year, including six of his last seven. Further, he has three games giving up five or more runs. Current Diamondbacks are just 6-37 against Hicks though with four RBIs. Eugenio Suárez is 1-7 with two RBIs. Still, both pitchers have struggled heavily this year. The Diamondbacks are fifth in the majors in runs scored, while the Giants are 12th. Take the over in this one.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick: Over 8 (-110)