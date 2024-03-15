The New York Giants signed Drew Lock to a deal earlier this week, snatching him away from the Seattle Seahawks. While there was some belief that Lock could compete for the starting job, the veteran knows he will be the backup to Daniel Jones in the Big Apple.
Via AP Sports:
“Daniel Jones is the starter of this team,” Drew Lock said Friday. “Now, I need to come in and push Daniel to be the best that he can be.”
However, Lock has been on both sides of this situation and will do his absolute best in the role he's given:
“I’ve had both sides of this,” said Lock. “I’ve been a guy to push the starter, I’ve been a guy that’s been pushed by the backups. It’s about making that room the best it can be. If we can do that, the sky’s the limit for that.”
Seahawks thought Lock would compete for QB1 job
On Thursday, Seahawks GM John Schneider said the Giants “sold” Drew Lock on the idea that he could compete with Jones for the QB1 job. That being said, as you can see by Lock's comments, he made it very clear that being the backup, like he was last year to Geno Smith, is what he'll be.
Let's also be honest. The Giants are paying Jones $40 million a season. Given the mammoth contract he's on, it's not like New York is going to bench him, although they were incredibly poor in 2023.
For what it's worth, Jones and Lock are close friends and roomed together at the Senior Bowl before they both got drafted. He'll be a good guy to push Jones. The Giants also have Tommy DeVito in the quarterback room and it's a possibility the organization drafts another signal-caller next month, too.