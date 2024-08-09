The New York Giants might have handled business against the Detroit Lions on Thursday 14-3 on their preseason opener. However, the game also gave fans a shot of anxiety as backup quarterback Drew Lock left the game in the first quarter due to injury. While under duress on a snap, Lock fell hard on his hip after Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill sacked him. He took a minute to get back on his feet, and when he did, he was grimacing and favoring his left hip. The other backup QB Tommy DeVito took over Lock's spot as QB1 Daniel Jones had the night off.

After the game, the Giants general manager Joe Schoen released a report that said that Lock “did not suffer a serious hip injury and could've returned if needed on Thursday,” per the NFL, as retweeted by NFL reporter Ian Rapoport. Good news for Giants fans who are already spending preseason being anxious for Jones to return to the field.

What's next for the Giants?

This new Drew Lock injury scare might have also triggered some trauma for Giants fans. Last season, the Giants failed to make the postseason after losing Daniel Jones to an ACL tear, which was one of the major issues that caused the team to finish with a losing record. Their injury-plagued 2023 season also included a rib injury to reserve QB Tyrod Taylor, which further depleted the roster.

Still, the Giants' playoff hopes didn't die under the surprising play of undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito, who helped them win three games in a row as the season rounded towards Christmas. However, after a crushing loss to the Saints, the Giants fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day, 33-25, officially eliminating them from postseason contention. In that game, the team put DeVito on the bench and handed Taylor QB duties, which he held until the end of the season.

In the offseason, the Giants signed Drew Lock from the Seattle Seahawks as backup for Daniel Jones. Lock had played behind Geno Smith for the Seahawks after playing for three seasons with the Denver Broncos. In his last season for the Seahawks, Lock appeared in four games, where he ran for 543 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. However, teams had already seen his potential with the Broncos in 2020. That season, he ran for 2,433 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. His apparent carelessness with the ball didn't keep him from playing, but it didn't deter the Giants from taking a chance on him. The Giants signed Jones to a massive deal, but so far he has delivered so-so results.