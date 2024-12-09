The New York Giants suffered another ugly loss in Week 14 at the hands of the New Orleans Saints, as a potential game-tying field goal from Graham Gano was blocked as time expired. Making matters even worse, starting quarterback Drew Lock was sent for X-rays after the game, meaning that New York could once again be forced into making a change at quarterback.

There has been no semblance of consistency on offense for the Giants as of late, as they have rotated between Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, and Lock over the past few weeks after they cut ties with Jones. Lock only earned the starting job because DeVito got injured, and while head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Lock is in line to start again in Week 15, that will depend on whether or not Lock is actually healthy enough to take the field.

“Drew Lock will start for the Giants against the Ravens if he’s healthy enough, Brian Daboll tells reporters. He’s going through tests,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Giants hoping Drew Lock can suit up vs. the Ravens

At this point, there's really no right answer at quarterback for the Giants, as both Lock and DeVito have struggled since taking over for Jones under center. Despite initially rolling with DeVito as the starter, Daboll is now riding with Lock, even though DeVito appears to be ready to take the field again if his coach asks him to do so.

Lock's health is worth monitoring throughout the week, but if he ends up being good to go, he will draw the nod under center in Week 15. Unfortunately, things won't be getting any easier for him, as the Giants are set to face off against a Baltimore Ravens team that will be fresh off their bye week and eager to get back in the win column after they suffered a 24-19 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.