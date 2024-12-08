The New York Giants fell to 2-10 after a brutal loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Drew Lock led a potential game-tying drive but Graham Gano's field goal was blocked, sealing a 14-11 defeat. Before the game, a plane flew over the MetLife Stadium parking lot pulling a banner. The message read; “Mr. Mara enough – plz fix this dumpster fire.” Giants coach Brian Daboll and owner John Mara responded to the message after the game.

Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic posted, “John Mara declines to comment on Giants fan/fans who flew plane with banner this morning.”

Daboll was asked about it in his press conference and said he did not see the plane, per Fox Spots' Ralph Vacchiano. He responded to the message saying “Look, we've won two games so we're not happy either.”

The Giants are in contention for the first overall pick with their 2-11 record. Lock is the third different quarterback to start a game this season for New York after Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito. Jones was cut by the team after he was benched during their bye week. And they are already eliminated from playoff contention.

This season has been a disaster for the Giants and the only man who can fix it is John Mara. But should fans have any confidence in their owner?

Giants a dumpster fire again under John Mara

The Mara family has owned the New York Giants since their inception. John's grandfather Tim founded the team in 1925. Wellington, John's father, and Jack, his uncle, took over when Tim died in 1959. John took over in 2005 and was the chairman for both Eli Manning Super Bowls. But his hiring record is less than sterling.

When John took over the team, Tom Coughlin was already the coach. He deserves a sliver of credit for sticking with Coughlin after an 8-8 season in 2006. That move paid off with the Giants' third Super Bowl in 2007.

That run bought Coughlin enough goodwill to stick around through 2011 when he won another Super Bowl. When it was time to fire Coughlin in 2015, Mara had to hire a coach for the first time in 11 seasons.

Since then, the Giants have had Bob McAdoo, Pat Schurmer, Joe Judge, and Brian Daboll as head coaches, with four games from Steve Spagnuolo as the interim. Their combined record is 50-92-1. The dumpster fire comment from the pilot is not just about this season, but about the entire post-Coughlin era of Giants football.