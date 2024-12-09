The New York Giants have fallen to 2-11 after their Week 14 loss to the New Orleans Saints 14-11, as quarterback Drew Lock made a baffling decision on first down, a plane demanding owner John Mara to fix the team flies over MetLife Stadium, and Lock took 13 hits from the Saints that sent him to the stadium's X-ray room. After the game, Drew Lock took stock of his physical condition, and updated reporters about a possible injury.

“Drew Lock still not out of uniform. Got X-rays after game. Says they look clean for now but more tests coming in the morning,” reported Giants beat writer Pat Leonard.

Asked how he could get up after taking 13 hits, Lock said, “If there's no grass stains on this jersey, I'd feel like I didn't do anything today.” Then, he also added, “Just a couple bumps and bruises for right now. [The medical staff will] look at some stuff [Monday] morning.”

Week 14: Saints def. Giants

Moreover, besides getting banged up with possible injury, Drew Lock played a terrible game versus the Saints, starting out 0-8 and eventually finishing the first half 6-19 for only 52 yards, the Giants offense stalling under his command.

This stagnant offense has pained the Giants all season, under the just-released Daniel Jones, and things didn't seem to improve under Tommy DeVito, dealing with a forearm injury, and now Lock.

Even rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has fired shots at seemingly everyone on the team as the offense has failed to give him the ball, despite an already explosive rookie season.

Likewise, things became so heated that Nabers said he didn't pay for the plane that flew overhead MetLife during the game, after a reporter asked him about it.

Meanwhile, Lock played a bit better in the second half, manufacturing the Giants' lone touchdown in the fourth quarter and leading them to within 35 yards for a (blocked) field goal to force overtime.

Asked about his first half performance, Lock admitted that it bothered him.

“Just missed some easy ones. It's one of those halves where you're going to go back and be frustrated,” the quarterback said, via Paul Schwartz of The New York Post. “They were giving us some stuff and just didn't maximize the opportunities they gave us. You know as the quarterback and how I feel, it's the classic shooting myself in the foot. Lots of plays where we had opportunities and didn't take them, didn't make them.”

Now, the Giants' season is over, and they have a lot of questions to answer–foremost of them will be nailing the right draft pick this time, or else repeat the bitter Daniel Jones experience.