Recently, the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford passed the New York Giants legend Eli Manning on the NFL's all-time passing yards list, knocking him out of the top 10. Manning still took time to celebrate the accomplishment.

In a recently shared video on X, formerly Twitter, Manning congratulated Stafford. At first, he jokingly shades Stafford, wondering why he is congratulating him in the first place. He knows the Rams quarterback is also creeping up on Manning's place in the top 10 of passing touchdowns.

“Hey, Matthew, [I] just want to congratulate you on breaking into the top 10 in career passing yards,” he began. “You knocked me out of the top 10, so I'm not really sure why I'm congratulating you. But you're also seven touchdowns away from passing me in total touchdowns. Do not expect another video for that.

“Anyway, congrats, pal. Well deserved,” a smiling Manning concluded.

As long as Stafford stays healthy, the Rams quarterback should bypass Manning in the coming months on the NFL all-time passing yards list. At age 36, he is trying to turn the Rams' season around after a 1-3 start.

So far, Stafford has just two touchdown passes and two interceptions in four games. It has not been a banner start for Stafford or the Rams, and his numbers have been steadily declining since their Super Bowl win a few years ago.

Former NFL Super Bowl MVPs Eli Manning and Matthew Stafford

Both the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams' quarterbacks, Eli Manning and Matthew Stafford, have won NFL Super Bowl MVPs. Manning has two for his wins against the New England Patriots. Stafford won a Super Bowl in 2021, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals.

Regardless of who finishes higher on the leaderboard, Manning and Stafford have had Hall of Fame-worthy careers. They were both selected with the first-overall pick in their respective NFL Drafts (2004 and 2009).

Stafford had a breakout season in 2011 when he threw over 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns. The following year, he nearly matched his yardage total. However, the Detroit Lions finished 4-12 that year, and Stafford's touchdowns dipped massively to 20.

He continued to lead the Lions until 2021, when he was traded to the Rams. In his first season with the team, Stafford threw for almost 4,900 yards and matched his career-high in touchdowns (41), and they won the Super Bowl. The following seasons have been disappointing in comparison, with Stafford missing games along the way.

Manning retired after the 2019 season but made four Pro Bowls and was named Super Bowl MVP twice. He took over the starting position in the second half of the 2004 NFL season. He continued to be the Giants starter until 2017.

In 2017, Manning was benched for one game for Geno Smith, ending his consecutive start streak. Manning took over the job a week later and continued starting until 2019.

New York Giants legend for the Hall of Fame?

The Giants drafted his eventual replacement, Daniel Jones, in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He took over in Week 3 and remained the starter until an injury later in the year. Manning then started two final games before the season ended.

Now, Manning has his eyes set on Canton. He is amongst the finalists for the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame class in his first year of eligibility.