With Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp currently out of action with a PCL Sprain and an ankle injury, respectively, the Los Angeles Rams have had to get creative with their offensive skills players.

On one hand, a near-constant shuffling of players across the roster has made it hard for the Rams to find any cohesion on the offensive side of the ball, as their 1-3 record clearly proves. Then again, with a pair of 1,000 snap receivers unable to play, the Rams have had to get creative with the players they currently have on their roster, with some trust into action who would typically only earn sparing looks in the weekly game plan.

One such player who has benefitted significantly from this opportunity is Tutu Atwell, the former second-round pick out of Louisville who is in his fourth season with the Rams. Discussing how Awtell has performed as the Rams' unlikely WR1 from Week 2-4, Matthew Stafford celebrated his on-field efforts, telling reporters he's impressed with how he's contributed to the team so far this season.

“Well, I've had some experience with him. He's been around for a couple years. He's a smart football player, played quarterback in high school [and] sees the game kind of through a quarterback lens, which is nice when you talk to him. He can understand some of the things that we're trying to get done, and then, obviously, he has physical tools. He can run, he catches the ball away from his body. For a guy that is not the biggest guy in the world, he catches it away from his body really well and does some nice stuff with the second level of defenses. I think the more reps you get with everybody, the more trust and familiarity you get, but he has really done a nice job with his opportunities as well.”

After failing to earn a single target in the Rams' Week 1 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions, Atwell has watched his targets-per-game go up with each passing week, from four against the Arizona Cardinals to five against the San Francisco 49ers to six against the Chicago Bears. While his production has largely been based on big plays, with 75 of his yards coming from passes longer than 25 yards alone, he still ranks first on the roster in receiving yards at 223 and is averaging 74.3 yards per game in contests where he has a single reception.

And the best part? When Nacua and Kupp eventually do return to the field, Atwell will be the perfect WR3 to fill out the starting lineup moving forward, as his speed becomes all the more effective when he has a pair of Pro Bowlers who can feast across the middle of the field.

Sean McVay is proud of Tutu Atwell's development for the Rams

Touching on Atwell's game during his own media availability, McVay complemented what he's seen from the collegiate Cardinal too, highlighting his ability to pick up important plays when the Rams have needed him most.

“He's improved. I think he's taken advantage of his opportunities,” McVay told reporters. “He's done a good job of being able to make the most of the chances that he's had when he is being targeted, whether that be on some of the early downs or even third downs, but I've been pleased with two the last couple weeks.”

With Nacua and Kupp both expected to be out through the bye, the Rams will need to count on Atwell for at least one more game before the cavalry could potentially return; if the speedster from Miami, Florida, continues to shine in that pursuit, it will only spell good things for his future in blue and yellow.