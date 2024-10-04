Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield teamed with New York Giants legend Eli Manning for a Chad Powers-like skit for Prime Video.

In the new series, The Undercovers, Mayfield went undercover as a Buccaneers super fan. He donned a long-haired wig and mustache operating under the name Gus Swayze. To be honest, he looks a lot like the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Upon getting the fresh look, Mayfield called Manning. In a clip posted by Manning on X, formerly Twitter, he signed off on Mayfield's new look. He wanted Mayfield to embrace the new alias.

“You look amazing,” he said with a smile.

When asked for advice, Manning advised Mayfield to stay in character. This extends to his conversations with loved ones and friends.

“Try to stay in character all day,” Manning said. “Once I got the wig on, I was like, ‘This is home I'm talking,' whether I'm on the phone with my wife or talking to some random person on the field. Stay in character, have fun with it. Just say random stuff [even] if it doesn't make any sense whatsoever.”

The Chad Powers craze has taken the NFL world by storm ever since Eli Manning went undercover at Penn State. Glen Powell is adapting the concept for a new Hulu comedy. And now Mayfield has similarly gone undercover.

Eli Manning's legendary career with the New York Giants

Both Eli Manning and Baker Mayfield are former first-overall picks in the NFL Draft by the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively. The former was drafted in the 2004 NFL Draft, while the latter was drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft.

During his time with the Giants, Manning threw for over 57,000 yards and 360 touchdowns. He was named to four Pro Bowls and was inducted into the New York Giants Ring of Honor. The team also retired his jersey number (10).

Recently, Manning was named as a finalist in the NFL's Hall of Fame voting in his first year of eligibility. Fans will have to wait and see if he makes it into Canton in his first try.

He is best known for his two Super Bowl wins. Manning led the Giants to two Super Bowl victories in his career, defeating the New England Patriots in both games.

Baker Mayfield's career resurgence with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After starting his career with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield has since played for the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, and now the Buccaneers. His career got off to a shaky start despite throwing over 3,700 yards and 27 touchdowns in his first season.

In his next three seasons with the Browns, he led them to the playoffs once in 2020. He then jumped around to the Panthers and Rams before finding a home in Tampa Bay.

Mayfield led the Buccaneers to a 9-8 record and a playoff birth in his first season as the starter. He threw over 4,000 yards for the first time in his career, along with a career-high 28 touchdowns.

His 2024 campaign has gotten off to a great start. Mayfield is currently tied for the most touchdown passes in the league (11) and has just two interceptions. The Buccaneers are 3-2 and fresh off an overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons.