The New York Giants have had an awful first half of the 2024 NFL season. New York is 2-7 heading into Week 10 and their season looks like a lost cause. The Giants are also missing the impact that Saquon Barkley made on their offense over the past several seasons. This is especially true when Barkley is making acrobatic broken tackles for the Eagles week after week.

Former Giants QB Eli Manning joked that Saquon took his latest epic play directly out of his own playbook.

“There are few of us that can do this,” Manning joked on Monday via ESPN's ManningCast. “They can spin and hurdle backwards. I used to do it at practice, and he copied me. But I'm not going to take credit for it. I'm going to let him have it.”

Manning is of course referring to the incredible hurdle that Barkley made in Week 9 against the Jaguars. Manning is not nearly the athlete that Barkley is, even at his prime, which makes the joke even funnier.

The Giants may miss Barkley, but having Tyrone Tracy Jr. on the team is helping them feel better. The rookie running back has taken over the backfield in New York from Devin Singletary and has made the most of that opportunity. Tracy Jr. has 89 carries for 442 yards and two touchdowns through nine games. However, he was not a primary factor on offense for half of those games.

If Tyrone Tracy Jr. can continue this level of play, Giants fans won't be missing Barkley quite so much moving forward.

Next up for the Giants is a Week 10 matchup against the Panthers.

Will the Giants trade Azeez Ojulari ahead of the NFL trade deadline?

Now that it seems like the Giants will not be making any noise in 2024, many have wondered if they'll become sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

One player who has drawn a large amount of interest is edge rusher Azeez Ojulari. He is the exact type of player that ends up getting moved at the deadline. Ojulari is on the final year of his rookie contract and is technically a depth player for the Giants behind Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. He is also having an excellent season (26 total tackles and six sacks in nine games) which makes him attractive to teams looking to win now.

Two NFC teams are reportedly interested in Ojulari ahead of the deadline, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter cited the Falcons and Cardinals as the most interested teams on Saturday. However, since that reporting, the Cardinals have traded for Baron Browning from the Broncos.

The Lions could be another team to watch for a potential Ojulari trade. Detroit acquired Za'Darius Smith on Tuesday but could add another edge rusher if they feel that Ojulari is worth whatever cost the Giants have placed on him.

The NFL trade deadline is 4PM ET on Tuesday. Giants fans will know one way or the other at that point if Ojulari is getting traded or staying in New York.