Eli Manning played with a lot of “badass” teammates in his 16 years with the New York Giants. The retired QB won Super Bowls with tough guys like Chris Canty, Jeremy Shockey, and Antonio Pierce. He even played for a badass coach in Tom Coughlin. However, if Manning was ever in a fight, the two former teammates he’d want with him are running backs Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw.

On the inaugural episode of This is Football with Kevin Clarke, the host asked Manning who is “the most badass person you ever played with?” Clarke also specified that the QB can define what makes a badass however he wants.

“We had a couple running backs with Ahmad Bradshaw, Brandon Jacobs, both those guys, if I was ever to go into a fight, I’d want those guys on my side,” Manning told Clarke. “Just because I think you would literally have to kill them to get them to stop coming after you.”

Manning highlighted two iconic runs — one for each back — that illustrate why they were badasses on the field.

For Jacobs, it was running right through Green Bay Packers cornerback Charles Woodson in the 2007 NFC Championship Game on the way to the Eli Manning-led Giants’ first Super Bowl. For Bradshaw, it was in Manning’s second Super Bowl season of 2011 when Bradshaw did the same to New York Jets safety Brodney Pool in a crucial Week 16 win.

While the thought of Manning getting in a fight — especially these days — is hilarious, Jacobs and Bradshaw are two good picks to get his back.