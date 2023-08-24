Former New York Giants cornerback Prince Amukamara is back with Big Blue before retires from the NFL. The DB, who was a member of the Giants’ 2011 Super Bowl team, is signing a one-day contract so that he can officially hang up his cleats as a member of the team that drafted him.

Amukamara was the No. 19 overall pick out of Nebraska in the 2011 NFL Draft. As a rookie, the DB was part of the Eli Manning-led squad that took down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots for a second time to win the Giants' second Super Bowl in four years.

The first-round pick broke a bone in his foot during the Giants' 2011 training camp and missed the nine games of the season. Amukamara came back in Week 11, though, and played the final seven games of the regular season as well as all four postseason games behind New York’s veteran starting CBs, Aaron Ross and Cory Webster.

Amukamara started 11 of 13 games the next season and ultimately started 45 of his 55 games with the Giants, recording 261 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 43 passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and seven interceptions over five seasons.

He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent in 2016 and then played three seasons with the Chicago Bears after that, Amukamara spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints in 2020 and 2021 but hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2019.

Prince Amukamara retires with 113 NFL appearances, 99 starts, 477 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 78 passes defended, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 10 interceptions.