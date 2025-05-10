May 10, 2025 at 10:57 AM ET

New York Giants legend Michael Strahan met with the team's rookies after their first day of minicamp. Strahan sent a strong message to those new players, and a video of his words went viral on social media.

“We want to be a part of what you are building for the future. We want to be a part of your greatness,” Strahan said in part. “So when you guys are great, we can go, yeah that's my boy.”

Michael Strahan spoke to the rooks post-practice 🫡 pic.twitter.com/l6fu5EtTNm — New York Giants (@Giants) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Giants are looking to return to the days when Strahan was suiting up for them. New York has struggled to find wins in recent years. The team drafted several young talents from college this year, including Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The squad finished the 2024 season with just three wins.

There's a lot of pressure on the Giants to win this season

New York has a head coach in Brian Daboll, who starts the 2025 season on the hot seat. Daboll has had two consecutive losing seasons as head coach of the franchise. He is unlikely to last another year if he can't win in 2025.

Daboll struggled last season, despite taking over a larger role in the team's offense. The team parted ways with quarterback Daniel Jones during that frustrating campaign.

The Giants traded up to draft Dart late in the first round this year. He will need to help with their quarterback room. New York also has free agent veteran Russell Wilson, who agreed to leave Pittsburgh for the Giants this offseason. Daboll will need these play callers to produce for him this season.

The Giants also drafted edge Abdul Carter with the third overall pick of the NFL Draft. Carter is likely to start right away on the team's defense. He finished the 2024 season for Penn State with 68 combined tackles.

New York last made the NFC Playoffs in the 2022 season. That was Daboll's first season as coach.